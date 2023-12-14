A photo of former Living History Farms land near Exit 126 for Douglas Ave. in Urbandale. Photo: Courtesy of Axios Des Moines reader

Living History Farms sold a nine-acre parcel of land to a local developer in June, saying it was "unusable for museum programming or activities," according to a statement from Riaan Van Dyk, Chairman of the Living History Farms board of directors.

Driving the news: The land, purchased by Todd Ruener, is being prepared for grading, though no project has been identified yet, according to Derek Zarn, spokesperson for the City of Urbandale.

State of play: Proceeds from the sale will be reinvested in Living History Farms infrastructure and the maintenance of the museum grounds.

What they're saying: The sale will not affect museum programming as the land was "inaccessible" from the museum, Van Dyk said in his statement.