See the new lights display at Des Moines' Water Works Park

Some of the thorns are 20 feet high. Photo: Courtesy of the DSM Water Works Park Foundation

Ice Thorns is a seasonal lights display recently added for the first time to Water Works Park.

Catch up fast: The free exhibit is on loan from Wright Outdoor Solutions.

It comes at no cost to water ratepayers, with expenses such as electricity paid by the DSM Water Works Foundation.

The attraction will remain up through winter, foundation director Sam Carrell tells Axios.

State of play: The foundation is exploring ways to make the park more active during winter months through things like pop-up markets or winter activities.

The lights compliment other art in the park and are intended to help attract visitors, Carrell said.

If you go: Ice Thorns is located near the DSM Biergarten and Lauridsen Amphitheater.