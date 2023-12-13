28 mins ago - News
See the new lights display at Des Moines' Water Works Park
Ice Thorns is a seasonal lights display recently added for the first time to Water Works Park.
Catch up fast: The free exhibit is on loan from Wright Outdoor Solutions.
- It comes at no cost to water ratepayers, with expenses such as electricity paid by the DSM Water Works Foundation.
- The attraction will remain up through winter, foundation director Sam Carrell tells Axios.
State of play: The foundation is exploring ways to make the park more active during winter months through things like pop-up markets or winter activities.
- The lights compliment other art in the park and are intended to help attract visitors, Carrell said.
If you go: Ice Thorns is located near the DSM Biergarten and Lauridsen Amphitheater.
- The park is open daily, 6am-10pm.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.