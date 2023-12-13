28 mins ago - News

See the new lights display at Des Moines' Water Works Park

headshot

Some of the thorns are 20 feet high. Photo: Courtesy of the DSM Water Works Park Foundation

Ice Thorns is a seasonal lights display recently added for the first time to Water Works Park.

Catch up fast: The free exhibit is on loan from Wright Outdoor Solutions.

  • It comes at no cost to water ratepayers, with expenses such as electricity paid by the DSM Water Works Foundation.
  • The attraction will remain up through winter, foundation director Sam Carrell tells Axios.

State of play: The foundation is exploring ways to make the park more active during winter months through things like pop-up markets or winter activities.

  • The lights compliment other art in the park and are intended to help attract visitors, Carrell said.

If you go: Ice Thorns is located near the DSM Biergarten and Lauridsen Amphitheater.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more