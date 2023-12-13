Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: DMARC; Chart: Axios Visuals

The metro's largest food pantry network has recorded the four busiest months of its nearly 50-year history so far in 2023.

Nearly 26,500 people used at least one of the 14 pantries run by the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) in November, setting an all-time record.

Meanwhile, DMARC CEO Matt Unger says demand continues at record pace, raising the "terrifying" prospect that the rate of growth is not sustainable.

"I usually try and seek out the silver lining in these situations, but this rise in people struggling to meet their basic human needs is akin to nothing short of an emergency," Unger said in a statement.

