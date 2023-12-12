Dec 12, 2023 - Business

Best Day Coffee opens in Altoona

The staff of Best Day in front of a mural in the coffee shop that says "Best Day Every Day"

Best Day Coffee owner Kara Ohorilko (fourth from left) stands with her team. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Best Day Coffee, a new locally-owned coffee shop in Altoona, holds its grand opening Tuesday.

Driving the news: Owner Kara Ohorilko tells Axios she wanted to open a space that was locally owned, especially as coffee chains proliferate in the growing suburb.

Flashback: She owned "Being There Coffee House" in Altoona until 2012 when she closed it to focus on her three kids.

  • But she always promised herself she'd open a shop again once they got older and if there were no local spots.

State of play: The shop, in the former Nomi's restaurant space, reflects Ohorilko's personal "vibe" with retro furniture and pictures of her family on the walls.

The menu: You'll find all the classics, plus her own take on frappes.

  • Coffee is locally roasted from Black Silo in Altoona. Ohorilko plans to also sell breakfast items, baked goods and paninis in the new year.

What they're saying: The name "Best Day" comes from a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote that resonates with her: "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year."

If you go: Open 6am-8pm, Mon-Sat at 404 8th Street SW, Suite A, Altoona.

The interior of Best Day coffee shop showing tables and seating
Seating inside Best Day. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
