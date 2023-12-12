Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Best Day Coffee owner Kara Ohorilko (fourth from left) stands with her team. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Best Day Coffee, a new locally-owned coffee shop in Altoona, holds its grand opening Tuesday.

Driving the news: Owner Kara Ohorilko tells Axios she wanted to open a space that was locally owned, especially as coffee chains proliferate in the growing suburb.

Flashback: She owned "Being There Coffee House" in Altoona until 2012 when she closed it to focus on her three kids.

But she always promised herself she'd open a shop again once they got older and if there were no local spots.

State of play: The shop, in the former Nomi's restaurant space, reflects Ohorilko's personal "vibe" with retro furniture and pictures of her family on the walls.

The menu: You'll find all the classics, plus her own take on frappes.

Coffee is locally roasted from Black Silo in Altoona. Ohorilko plans to also sell breakfast items, baked goods and paninis in the new year.

What they're saying: The name "Best Day" comes from a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote that resonates with her: "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year."

If you go: Open 6am-8pm, Mon-Sat at 404 8th Street SW, Suite A, Altoona.