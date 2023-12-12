Best Day Coffee opens in Altoona
Best Day Coffee, a new locally-owned coffee shop in Altoona, holds its grand opening Tuesday.
Driving the news: Owner Kara Ohorilko tells Axios she wanted to open a space that was locally owned, especially as coffee chains proliferate in the growing suburb.
Flashback: She owned "Being There Coffee House" in Altoona until 2012 when she closed it to focus on her three kids.
- But she always promised herself she'd open a shop again once they got older and if there were no local spots.
State of play: The shop, in the former Nomi's restaurant space, reflects Ohorilko's personal "vibe" with retro furniture and pictures of her family on the walls.
The menu: You'll find all the classics, plus her own take on frappes.
- Coffee is locally roasted from Black Silo in Altoona. Ohorilko plans to also sell breakfast items, baked goods and paninis in the new year.
What they're saying: The name "Best Day" comes from a Ralph Waldo Emerson quote that resonates with her: "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year."
If you go: Open 6am-8pm, Mon-Sat at 404 8th Street SW, Suite A, Altoona.
