Dec 11, 2023 - Food and Drink

Lzaza in Drake reopens with new lunch options and a convenience store

Some hot food items at Lzaza

Hot food options at Lzaza. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Following a summer hiatus, Lzaza is back open in the Drake neighborhood with some changes.

Driving the news: Omar Ahmed, whose family owns the Indo-Pak restaurant, tells Axios they took a five-month break to return home to Pakistan and attend several weddings.

  • The restaurant, which reopened last month, is now split into two spaces to incorporate a new neighborhood grocery and convenience store.
  • The grocery portion will open at a later date.

The intrigue: Once known for its Indian lunch buffet, Lzaza is switching to hot food stations and offering dine-in meals and takeout for $8.99 a pound.

  • All of the previously available dishes like chicken tikka masala, samosas and naan are still the same, Ahmed says. Dinner is served from a menu.
  • Meanwhile, the convenience store side offers groceries, cleaning supplies,

What they're saying: The change was prompted by the food waste from the buffet, as well as allowing the family to work less hours, Ahmed says.

  • But customers won't notice any differences in the food, he says. "This is as authentic as it can get."

If you go: Open 11am-2pm Tues.-Thurs.; 11am-2pm and 5-9pm Fri-Sun; 1409 23rd Street, Des Moines.

Lzaza storefront
Lzaza storefront. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
