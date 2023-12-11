Share on email (opens in new window)

Following a summer hiatus, Lzaza is back open in the Drake neighborhood with some changes.

Driving the news: Omar Ahmed, whose family owns the Indo-Pak restaurant, tells Axios they took a five-month break to return home to Pakistan and attend several weddings.

The restaurant, which reopened last month, is now split into two spaces to incorporate a new neighborhood grocery and convenience store.

The grocery portion will open at a later date.

The intrigue: Once known for its Indian lunch buffet, Lzaza is switching to hot food stations and offering dine-in meals and takeout for $8.99 a pound.

All of the previously available dishes like chicken tikka masala, samosas and naan are still the same, Ahmed says. Dinner is served from a menu.

Meanwhile, the convenience store side offers groceries, cleaning supplies,

What they're saying: The change was prompted by the food waste from the buffet, as well as allowing the family to work less hours, Ahmed says.

But customers won't notice any differences in the food, he says. "This is as authentic as it can get."

If you go: Open 11am-2pm Tues.-Thurs.; 11am-2pm and 5-9pm Fri-Sun; 1409 23rd Street, Des Moines.