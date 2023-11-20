Midwest potluck food that people love (or love to hate)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Potluck foods like meaty casseroles and Jell-O concoctions are stalwarts in Midwest households. Why it matters: These casual events are unifiers, bringing people together amongst sprinkled bacon bits and greasy goodness.

Driving the news: As the holiday season nears, we asked our Axios Local reporters across the Midwest for their unique dishes and recipes.

Below you'll find some of the comforting, zany and quirky foods our region has to offer.

Chicago — Italian beef

An Italian beef sandwich at Portillo's. Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Axios' Monica Eng writes that Chicago holiday potlucks feature their share of casseroles and Jell-O dishes — at least they did when she was growing up — but an old standby called Italian Beef has come roaring back these days driven by FX's hit show "The Bear."

You can shave and simmer your own thin slices of beef with this Serious Eats recipe and pile them on Italian rolls with sweet and pickled peppers.

Or you can order one of several Italian Beef kits, plop the pre-cooked meat and gravy into a slow cooker, place it on the buffet table with the fixins and then enjoy the compliments as they roll in.

Columbus — White Castle stuffing

Homemade White Castle stuffing. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

White Castle has been headquartered in Columbus for nearly 100 years, serving up hot and tasty sliders that embody Midwest frugality, writes Axios' Alissa Widman Neese.

Several Axios Columbus readers shared their love for stuffing made of White Castle sliders, a dish that combines fast food and Thanksgiving. Their favorite rendition is the one from White Castle itself.

Des Moines — 7-layer Jell-O

A 7-layer Jell-O. Photo: Courtesy of Betsy DeGlopper

No potluck is complete without a dessert that wows and nothing shakes up a crowd quite like Jell-O, Axios' Linh Ta writes.

Axios Des Moines reader Betsy DeGlopper tells us she makes a "pretty standard 7-layer Jell-O."

"Except in my family we call it the 'Damn Jell-O' because it takes so damn long to make! It's become a favorite among my friends and I get asked to make it every year, more because of the name than the actual taste I think!"

👀 Here's a recipe she recommends (and yes, it takes over six hours to prepare).

Twin Cities — Tater tot hot dish

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) samples entries in the ninth annual Minnesota Congressional Delegation Hotdish Competition. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tater tot hot dish is a quintessential Minnesota meal because it's cheap, easy to make and contains all the ingredients Midwesterners crave: beef, potatoes and cream, writes Axios' Nick Halter. It warms the soul on a cold winter day.