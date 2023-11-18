Share on email (opens in new window)

Hey, Des Moines! It's that time of year where we can give back to our local community, whether it's through monetary donations, volunteering or helping out with our friends. Below are some worthy ways you can boost our city this year.

Give back with your friends

🏃‍♀️ Dress in a Santa suit and run a 5k around downtown on Dec. 9. Nearly half ($15) of your registration fee goes to a charity of your choice, including Girls on the Run and Children & Families of Iowa.

🎄 Tour Salisbury House and enjoy drinks and treats while it's decorated for the holidays during its annual fundraiser Dec. 2-3.

👩‍👧‍👦 Team up and adopt a family through West Des Moines Human Services.

🚙 Help deliver "cheer boxes" to people who have lost a loved one. This program is run by EveryStep.

Convenient ways to give back

🤝 Ronald McDonald House has an Amazon wishlist to benefit families with critically ill children staying at MercyOne or Blank Children's Hospital.

✨ Not sure whom to help? Check out GIVEdsm, which helps you find local causes and projects you care about.

👋 United Way of Central Iowa has a list of local nonprofits that need volunteer help over the holidays.

Monetary donations

🎓 Al Éxito is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to helping Latino youth achieve academic success and become leaders in Iowa.

✏️ Help Des Moines Public Schools buy books, supplies and school pantry items.

🏠 Support YSS, which helps local kids and teens by providing addiction treatment, mental health counseling and emergency housing.

Donate lightly used items

💼 Dress for Success in Urbandale is looking for professional clothing to help women entering the workforce.

🛋 USCRI Des Moines, which helps refugees settle into the metro area, has a list of needed items, including furniture, appliances and winter wear.

Plus: 🥪 Community fridges are well-used in Des Moines. Here's a map of places to donate food, including leftovers that are dated and sealed with ingredients listed.