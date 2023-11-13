Reviewing Des Moines Water Works' line protection plans

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Jason here. I received an offer for a $15.49 monthly sewer line protection plan a few months ago. It prompted me to ask questions about whether it was different from my $6.49 monthly water line protection plan through Des Moines Water Works.

Why it matters: The fee has been touted as a way for consumers to save money should something catastrophic happen, but the reality is you might already have this covered.

I discovered they were separate plans, but I didn't need either of them — my homeowners' insurance already covers sewer (outbound) and water (inbound) lines.

Zoom in: The warranties generally cover exterior sewer lines or water lines and equipment between a water main along a city street and a home's inside meter, which are the owner's responsibility.

Repairs can cost thousands of dollars.

Flashback: Water Works began billing for HomeServe USA's water line protection plan in 2012.

The utility received a $100,000 upfront payment from the Connecticut-based company and keeps 5% of fees it charges customers for the optional protection.

Former Water Works CEO Bill Stowe promoted the service, warning that coverage offered by other companies was not customized for the metro nor recommended by the utility.

State of play: The contract has been renewed or amended at least four times, increasing the initial $4 monthly premiums in 2012 to almost $6.50 now.

Under its contract with Water Works, customers will be sent notices at least 50 days before another 50-cent rate increase takes effect next year and can opt out at any time by contacting HomeServe.

By the numbers: Water Works customers collectively paid more than $2.6 million in water line protection premiums in 2022. That resulted in almost $131,000 in billing service revenue for the utility, records show.

Under contract terms that began last year the utility company also receives $20,000 a year from HomeServe for a program that helps low-income households pay bills.

Be smart: After discovering the HomeServe protection billed by Water Works only covers water lines, I called my insurance agent about finding cheaper coverage than HomeServe's $264 per year policies.

The more costly sewer protection is separate and billed directly through HomeServe.

I learned that my homeowners' policy already covered all the lines through a $1,000 deductible.

The other side: Dozens of people who identify themselves on neighborhood social media app Nextdoor as metro-area residents say the plans covered expensive repairs and saved them money.

HomeServe has completed about 5,000 jobs since partnering with Water Works, which paid for nearly $9 million in repairs over the last 13 years, Water Works director of customer service Laura Sarcone tells Axios.

What they're saying: HomeServe encourages residents to review their existing insurance, but company officials believe it's unusual for homeowners' policies to cover both water and sewer lines, Myles Meehan, a HomeServe spokesperson, tells Axios.

Of note: The consumer advocacy group Consumers' Checkbook in a 2020 review found water and sewer line protection policies cover unlikely repairs, concluding people shouldn't bother with them.

Editor's note: This article first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Go deeper: HomeServe has faced legal challenges in multiple states