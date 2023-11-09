Veterans make up more than 6% of Iowa's population

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Veterans Day is Saturday, with many governments observing the federal holiday Friday.

By the numbers: There are 16.2 million military veterans in the U.S., representing 6.2% of the civilian adult population, according to the latest 2022 U.S. Census data.

That includes 1.7 million women, just over 10% of the veteran population.

Nearly 27% are at least 75 years old while fewer than 9% are younger than 35.

Zoom in: Iowa's share of veterans was 6.4% of its population, almost 159,000 people.