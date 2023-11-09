2 hours ago - News
Veterans make up more than 6% of Iowa's population
Veterans Day is Saturday, with many governments observing the federal holiday Friday.
By the numbers: There are 16.2 million military veterans in the U.S., representing 6.2% of the civilian adult population, according to the latest 2022 U.S. Census data.
- That includes 1.7 million women, just over 10% of the veteran population.
- Nearly 27% are at least 75 years old while fewer than 9% are younger than 35.
Zoom in: Iowa's share of veterans was 6.4% of its population, almost 159,000 people.
