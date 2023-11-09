2 hours ago - News

Former Des Moines grocery store becomes STUDIO E9

Studio E9 is located at 1405 E. 9th St. in Des Moines. Photos: Courtesy of Sam Hoyle/New Tribe Media

Renovations to a nearly 125-year-old former grocery store near Iowa Lutheran Hospital were recently completed and the space can now be rented.

Details: STUDIO E9 is a brick building along East 9th Street that was once Capital Park Sundry.

  • It sat vacant for years after a water pipe froze and caused extensive damage.

State of play: Sam and Kaylie Hoyle purchased the structure about two years ago.

  • Its makeover includes restored hardwood floors, replaced windows and a new bathroom and kitchenette.

Zoom in: The upstairs is an apartment. The ground-floor space is being rented hourly for things like a photography studio or for daily events.

  • The property also has a half-acre orchard, making it attractive for photographers and small events like bridal and baby showers, Sam tells Axios.
A photo inside Studio E9.
Inside Studio E9. Photo: Courtesy of Sam Hoyle/New Tribe Media
