2 hours ago - Politics

Report: RNC dissuades candidates from attending Family Leader event

headshot

Bob Vander Plaats of The FAMiLY Leader, speaks in Des Moines in July 2021. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Republican National Convention (RNC) warned GOP presidential candidates not to attend The Family Leader's upcoming Thanksgiving forum, according to RealClearPolitics.

State of play: The Evangelical group's "Thanksgiving Family Forum" is scheduled for Nov. 17 at the Marriott in downtown Des Moines.

  • The Family Leader, led by Bob Vander Plaats, invited GOP presidential candidates to gather and speak on issues important to Christian voters.
  • Invites were sent to former President Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott. It's the third election cycle the group has held the Thanksgiving event.

Yes, but: The candidates were warned in a letter from the RNC that the forum was considered an unsanctioned "debate," per RealClearPolitics.

  • Attending would result in being disqualified from participating in any future RNC-sanctioned Republican primary debates.

Between the lines: Multiple campaigns told RCP "they feel stuck in the middle of an ugly argument between a kingmaker in Iowa and GOP leadership."

What's next: It's unclear if any of the candidates will show up to the event.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more