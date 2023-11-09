Report: RNC dissuades candidates from attending Family Leader event

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bob Vander Plaats of The FAMiLY Leader, speaks in Des Moines in July 2021. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Republican National Convention (RNC) warned GOP presidential candidates not to attend The Family Leader's upcoming Thanksgiving forum, according to RealClearPolitics.

State of play: The Evangelical group's "Thanksgiving Family Forum" is scheduled for Nov. 17 at the Marriott in downtown Des Moines.

The Family Leader, led by Bob Vander Plaats, invited GOP presidential candidates to gather and speak on issues important to Christian voters.

Invites were sent to former President Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott. It's the third election cycle the group has held the Thanksgiving event.

Yes, but: The candidates were warned in a letter from the RNC that the forum was considered an unsanctioned "debate," per RealClearPolitics.

Attending would result in being disqualified from participating in any future RNC-sanctioned Republican primary debates.

Between the lines: Multiple campaigns told RCP "they feel stuck in the middle of an ugly argument between a kingmaker in Iowa and GOP leadership."

What's next: It's unclear if any of the candidates will show up to the event.