Des Moines City Council incumbents win re-election

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's a roundup of Des Moines City Council races, according to unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor as of Wednesday morning.

State of play: All three incumbents easily won re-election with the majority of votes.

Plus, former City Councilperson Chris Coleman was elected to fill the remaining two years of the Ward 1 term that remains following Indira Sheumaker's resignation in August after months of unexplained absences from council meetings.

Ward 1

✅ Chris Coleman: 3,539 (42.28%)

Rob Barron: 2,743 (32.77%)

Kathy Hellstern: 598 (7.14%)

RJ Miller: 576 (6.88%)

Kimberly Strope-Boggus: 361 (4.31%)

Rose Marie Smith: 353 (4.22%)

Dennis McCullough: 169 (2.02%)

Ward 2

✅ Linda Westergaard: 2,857 (55.46%)

Chelsea Lepley: 2,268 (44.03%)

Ward 4

✅ Joe Gatto: 2,614 (64.48%)

Jason Benell: 973 (24%)

Justin Torres: 451 (11.12%)

At large