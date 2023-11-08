37 mins ago - News

Des Moines City Council incumbents win re-election

headshot
Illustration of Des Moines City Hall with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Here's a roundup of Des Moines City Council races, according to unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor as of Wednesday morning.

State of play: All three incumbents easily won re-election with the majority of votes.

Ward 1

  • ✅ Chris Coleman: 3,539 (42.28%)
  • Rob Barron: 2,743 (32.77%)
  • Kathy Hellstern: 598 (7.14%)
  • RJ Miller: 576 (6.88%)
  • Kimberly Strope-Boggus: 361 (4.31%)
  • Rose Marie Smith: 353 (4.22%)
  • Dennis McCullough: 169 (2.02%)

Ward 2

  • ✅ Linda Westergaard: 2,857 (55.46%)
  • Chelsea Lepley: 2,268 (44.03%)

Ward 4

  • ✅ Joe Gatto: 2,614 (64.48%)
  • Jason Benell: 973 (24%)
  • Justin Torres: 451 (11.12%)

At large

  • ✅ Carl Voss: 19,664 (73.05%)
  • AJ Drew: 6,871 (25.90%)
