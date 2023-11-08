37 mins ago - News
Des Moines City Council incumbents win re-election
Here's a roundup of Des Moines City Council races, according to unofficial results from the Polk County Auditor as of Wednesday morning.
State of play: All three incumbents easily won re-election with the majority of votes.
- Plus, former City Councilperson Chris Coleman was elected to fill the remaining two years of the Ward 1 term that remains following Indira Sheumaker's resignation in August after months of unexplained absences from council meetings.
Ward 1
- ✅ Chris Coleman: 3,539 (42.28%)
- Rob Barron: 2,743 (32.77%)
- Kathy Hellstern: 598 (7.14%)
- RJ Miller: 576 (6.88%)
- Kimberly Strope-Boggus: 361 (4.31%)
- Rose Marie Smith: 353 (4.22%)
- Dennis McCullough: 169 (2.02%)
Ward 2
- ✅ Linda Westergaard: 2,857 (55.46%)
- Chelsea Lepley: 2,268 (44.03%)
Ward 4
- ✅ Joe Gatto: 2,614 (64.48%)
- Jason Benell: 973 (24%)
- Justin Torres: 451 (11.12%)
At large
- ✅ Carl Voss: 19,664 (73.05%)
- AJ Drew: 6,871 (25.90%)
