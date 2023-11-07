Who's donating in Des Moines' mayoral races

Share on email (opens in new window)

Photo illustration: Axios. Photos: Courtesy of the campaigns

Three of Des Moines' mayoral candidates raised a cumulative nearly $700K prior to tonight's election, the Des Moines Register reports.

A fourth candidate, Chris Von Arx, did not file a financial report.

State of play: Connie Boesen raised the most cash and in-kind contributions ($401K) followed by Josh Mandelbaum ($284K) and Denver Foote ($5K).

Meanwhile, Mandelbaum had the most donations (1,200), followed by Boesen (900) and Foote (200).

Zoom in: Boesen's biggest donations came from developers and well-known families including the Lauridsens ($20K), attorney Gary Dickey ($10K) and J. Elder II of Elder Corporation Moving & Grading ($10K).

Mandelbaum's most significant donations were from political action committees and unions, including The Laborers' PAC ($15K) and Central Iowa Building and Construction Trades Council PAC ($6K), according to the Register.

Of note: Foote told the Register their campaign relied more on grassroots support from donors giving $10 or less.

Between the lines: Dawn Thornton, wife of Crow Tow owner Randy Crow, donated $15K among Des Moines' mayoral and city council candidates.

That includes $5K to Boesen, $1K to Ward 4 incumbent Joe Gatto, $6,500 to Ward 2 incumbent Linda Westergaard and $2,500 to Ward 1 candidate Chris Coleman, according to Axios' analysis of campaign contributions.

The city council votes on contracts with towing companies as well as the city's towing policies.

