Des Moines' best Indian food: Indian Tadka
Linh here. After eating a delicious feast at Indian Tadka, I'm tempted to switch this year's Thanksgiving meal to an array of warm curries.
State of play: Hidden away in a Waukee strip mall, Indian Tadka shouldn't be skipped amongst Hickman's fast-food restaurants and shiny new developments.
What I ate: My group of four shared palak paneer, chicken tikka masala, aloo matar and peanut butter chicken. We left stuffed.
What makes it great: Each dish has its merits but the chicken tikka masala ($17.99) is smothered in a creamy, slightly sweet tomato sauce that stands out in comparison to other north Indian restaurants in the metro.
- The peanut butter chicken ($18.99) also had a decadent, nutty sauce that I wanted to scoop all over my jasmine rice.
Plus: They use a 1-5 spice rating for their food that's actually hot.
- (A 3 was comfortable and I only had to grab tissues a few times.)
If you go: 280 W. Hickman Road, Waukee. Hours vary.
