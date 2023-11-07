22 mins ago - Food and Drink

Des Moines' best Indian food: Indian Tadka

headshot
Four dishes left to right, palak paneer, tikki masala, mattar and peanut butter chicken

Left to right: Palak paneer ($18.99), chicken tikki masala ($17.99), aloo matar and peanut butter chicken ($18.99). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Linh here. After eating a delicious feast at Indian Tadka, I'm tempted to switch this year's Thanksgiving meal to an array of warm curries.

State of play: Hidden away in a Waukee strip mall, Indian Tadka shouldn't be skipped amongst Hickman's fast-food restaurants and shiny new developments.

What I ate: My group of four shared palak paneer, chicken tikka masala, aloo matar and peanut butter chicken. We left stuffed.

What makes it great: Each dish has its merits but the chicken tikka masala ($17.99) is smothered in a creamy, slightly sweet tomato sauce that stands out in comparison to other north Indian restaurants in the metro.

  • The peanut butter chicken ($18.99) also had a decadent, nutty sauce that I wanted to scoop all over my jasmine rice.

Plus: They use a 1-5 spice rating for their food that's actually hot.

  • (A 3 was comfortable and I only had to grab tissues a few times.)

If you go: 280 W. Hickman Road, Waukee. Hours vary.

Peanut butter chicken in a bowl
Peanut butter chicken ($18.99) from Indian Tadka. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more