Gobble, gobble it up: Turkey is cheap this year

Turkey prices are down 9% from this time last year — now $1.47 a pound, according to a new Wells Fargo economist report.

Details: The bird's retail prices frequently fall around Thanksgiving because grocers use them as deals to drive store traffic, according to the report.

Yes, but: This year's overall feast may still cost you more.Items like canned cranberries and green beans are up as much as 60%, according to the report.

With ham at $4.56 a pound, the authors wittily advise people to call a "ham-bulance," as its retail prices are near an all-time high.

Of note: The Farm Bureau's annual Thanksgiving cost estimate comes out later this month.