1 hour ago - News
Gobble, gobble it up: Turkey is cheap this year
Turkey prices are down 9% from this time last year — now $1.47 a pound, according to a new Wells Fargo economist report.
Details: The bird's retail prices frequently fall around Thanksgiving because grocers use them as deals to drive store traffic, according to the report.
Yes, but: This year's overall feast may still cost you more.Items like canned cranberries and green beans are up as much as 60%, according to the report.
- With ham at $4.56 a pound, the authors wittily advise people to call a "ham-bulance," as its retail prices are near an all-time high.
Of note: The Farm Bureau's annual Thanksgiving cost estimate comes out later this month.
- A feast for 10 people was just over $64 last year, up 20% from 2021.
- Higher turkey prices last year contributed to the overall spike.
