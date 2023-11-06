1 hour ago - Things to Do
The best kind of walk is with an alpaca
Linh here with a tip. If you want to experience a silly fall hike, walk an alpaca.
Driving the news: I went to Rusty Stars Alpacas in Winterset last month, where they offer hikes ($20) at their farm.
What I did: I picked out my own alpaca (Teddy!) and walked under a mile with a small group through the property.
- There are plenty of photo opportunities with the beautiful hills of Madison County as the backdrop.
The intrigue: The owners, Aron and Kari Shultz, are informative and love answering all your alpaca questions.
- Teddy is a fluffy brown alpaca who eats a lot. (Same).
- My partner walked Pepperjack, a little black alpaca who's kind of anxious and stares at everything around him. (Also same.)
Plus: If you just want to feed and pet alpacas, visits to the farm are free.
If you go: Reservations are currently booked through December, but their Facebook regularly posts last-minute spot openings.
