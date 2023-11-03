Four months after leaving Iowa to take a new job in Cape Cod, former KCCI meteorologist Chris Gloninger tells Axios he feels "happier and safer."

Why it matters: After suffering PTSD due to threats for his climate change coverage in Des Moines, he left the state in July after only living here for two years.

Driving the news: We caught up with him to look back at his decision to leave and how he's doing today.

State of play: Gloninger now works as a senior climate scientist for Woods Hole Group, an environmental consulting organization, after 20+ years of working in TV news around the country.

Flashback: During his time at KCCI, Gloninger said viewer feedback he received made him believe no one wanted to hear about climate change, despite the majority of Americans who believe it's happening.

Yes, but: The hundreds of positive emails he received from Iowa viewers after he announced he was leaving "blew us out of the water," he said.

Messages came from all over the state, including in rural areas where he said farmers are seeing climate change firsthand.

What's next: There are still lingering frustrations, like money lost from his move and disappointment that stations are pushing for more "lifestyle" weather coverage, rather than climate change news.