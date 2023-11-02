1 hour ago - News

Scoop: Trader Joe's being courted for Ingersoll Avenue redevelopment

headshot

This site at 2700 Ingersoll Ave. will be redeveloped after the leases of its current tenants expire in 2025. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Trader Joe's is among about a dozen retailers being courted for an Ingersoll Avenue redevelopment project, Jake Christensen, president of Christensen Development, tells Axios.

Why it matters: Multi-year improvement projects are helping the district reemerge as a retail hub.

  • "For the first time in a long time we have a shot at tenants like that," Christensen said of Trader Joe's, the national grocery chain.

Details: The leases of OfficeMax and Dollar General near 28th Street and Ingersoll Ave. expire in 2025. They won't be renewed so owner Ingersoll Properties Group, of which Christensen is a partner, can pursue redevelopment.

  • The site where Christensen hopes to attract a Trader Joe's was a Hinky Dinky grocery store in the 1960s and was later a Hy-Vee.

Of note: Trader Joe's is looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country for potential new locations but has not confirmed one in DSM, spokesperson Nakia Rohde tells Axios.

Zoom in: The property has roughly 32,000 square feet and can accommodate between one to three businesses.

  • A big-box retailer is among the businesses interested in the site, Christensen says.
A photo of a building in Des Moines.
Nadia's French Bakery is expected to open in this spot at 2705 Grand Ave. in Des Moines before Thanksgiving. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The intrigue: A section of the property abuts a former Howard Johnson, which Christensen is redeveloping into the MoLo boutique hotel, a $22 million project.

  • And an adjacent office building at 2515 Grand Avenue is being renovated into a neighborhood restaurant.

🥖 Separately, a former Jimmy John's near 28th and Grand Ave. opens later this month as Nadia's French Bakery, Christensen says.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more