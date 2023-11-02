Scoop: Trader Joe's being courted for Ingersoll Avenue redevelopment

Share on email (opens in new window)

This site at 2700 Ingersoll Ave. will be redeveloped after the leases of its current tenants expire in 2025. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Trader Joe's is among about a dozen retailers being courted for an Ingersoll Avenue redevelopment project, Jake Christensen, president of Christensen Development, tells Axios.

Why it matters: Multi-year improvement projects are helping the district reemerge as a retail hub.

"For the first time in a long time we have a shot at tenants like that," Christensen said of Trader Joe's, the national grocery chain.

Details: The leases of OfficeMax and Dollar General near 28th Street and Ingersoll Ave. expire in 2025. They won't be renewed so owner Ingersoll Properties Group, of which Christensen is a partner, can pursue redevelopment.

The site where Christensen hopes to attract a Trader Joe's was a Hinky Dinky grocery store in the 1960s and was later a Hy-Vee.

Of note: Trader Joe's is looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country for potential new locations but has not confirmed one in DSM, spokesperson Nakia Rohde tells Axios.

Zoom in: The property has roughly 32,000 square feet and can accommodate between one to three businesses.

A big-box retailer is among the businesses interested in the site, Christensen says.

Nadia's French Bakery is expected to open in this spot at 2705 Grand Ave. in Des Moines before Thanksgiving. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The intrigue: A section of the property abuts a former Howard Johnson, which Christensen is redeveloping into the MoLo boutique hotel, a $22 million project.

And an adjacent office building at 2515 Grand Avenue is being renovated into a neighborhood restaurant.

🥖 Separately, a former Jimmy John's near 28th and Grand Ave. opens later this month as Nadia's French Bakery, Christensen says.