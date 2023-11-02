Scoop: Trader Joe's being courted for Ingersoll Avenue redevelopment
Trader Joe's is among about a dozen retailers being courted for an Ingersoll Avenue redevelopment project, Jake Christensen, president of Christensen Development, tells Axios.
Why it matters: Multi-year improvement projects are helping the district reemerge as a retail hub.
- "For the first time in a long time we have a shot at tenants like that," Christensen said of Trader Joe's, the national grocery chain.
Details: The leases of OfficeMax and Dollar General near 28th Street and Ingersoll Ave. expire in 2025. They won't be renewed so owner Ingersoll Properties Group, of which Christensen is a partner, can pursue redevelopment.
- The site where Christensen hopes to attract a Trader Joe's was a Hinky Dinky grocery store in the 1960s and was later a Hy-Vee.
Of note: Trader Joe's is looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country for potential new locations but has not confirmed one in DSM, spokesperson Nakia Rohde tells Axios.
Zoom in: The property has roughly 32,000 square feet and can accommodate between one to three businesses.
- A big-box retailer is among the businesses interested in the site, Christensen says.
The intrigue: A section of the property abuts a former Howard Johnson, which Christensen is redeveloping into the MoLo boutique hotel, a $22 million project.
- And an adjacent office building at 2515 Grand Avenue is being renovated into a neighborhood restaurant.
🥖 Separately, a former Jimmy John's near 28th and Grand Ave. opens later this month as Nadia's French Bakery, Christensen says.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.