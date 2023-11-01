The YMCA of Greater Des Moines can now defer payments for the next two years on a $6.5 million loan from Polk County, under a resolution approved by supervisors yesterday.

Why it matters: The Y chapter is trying to make a financial recovery following years of increasing debt.

The deferment provides additional time to secure a sale or development agreement for the group's downtown facility, according to the resolution.

Catch up fast: A developer terminated an agreement in late 2021 to turn half of the downtown facility's 146,000 square feet of fitness space into affordable housing.

Supervisors approved the 2% loan to the Y in May 2022 to help it secure $2 million in debt forgiveness from another lender.

Zoom in: Supervisor Matt McCoy was the only no vote in 2022, telling Axios last year that he believed the loan is risky for taxpayers.

The Y should have instead explored reorganization under bankruptcy, he said at the time.

McCoy remained the only no vote in this week's resolution. The 20-year loan has a balance of $6.4 million.

Meanwhile, the downtown facility remains open as Y officials continue exploring plans to redevelop part of the facility.

State of play: The Y also owns a Walnut Creek location in West Des Moines and the South Suburban site near the airport, but it has leased the latter facility to Genesis Health Club since 2020.

Genesis is opening a nearly $14 million facility at Southridge mall and will vacate the Y site next year, the Register reports.

The Y is exploring a joint venture with other health and wellness groups for the site but no plans are finalized, Y spokesperson Ruth Comer tells Axios.

By the numbers: The YMCA of Greater DSM's expenses exceeded revenue by more than $2 million for the tax year that ended in August 2019, according to its publicly filed documents.