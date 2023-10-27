Des Moines weekend planner: Oct. 27-29

Share on email (opens in new window)

Friday

🎭 Get dramatic: "Jekyll & Hyde," as presented by Ballet Des Moines, is at Temple Theater, starting at 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday.

Tickets: $41.50-$107.50

👻 Party and compete: Halloween Bar Crawl has a $1,000 grand prize for best costume. Starting at Hessen Haus on Court Avenue Friday and Saturday, 4pm-midnight.

Tickets: $20-$25.

Saturday

🎃 Shop in costume: It's the last regular Downtown Farmers' Market of the season and people are encouraged to wear Halloween garb from 8am-noon along Court Avenue.

Free!

🚂 Find some collectables: Quad Con Comic & Toy Show at Merle Hay Mall, noon-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Free!

Sunday

💀 Celebrate: The DSM Art Center's Day of the Dead event pays homage to Mexican influence in sports with food, activities and demonstrations, 11am-3pm.