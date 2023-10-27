Des Moines weekend planner: Oct. 27-29
Friday
🎭 Get dramatic: "Jekyll & Hyde," as presented by Ballet Des Moines, is at Temple Theater, starting at 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday.
- Tickets: $41.50-$107.50
👻 Party and compete: Halloween Bar Crawl has a $1,000 grand prize for best costume. Starting at Hessen Haus on Court Avenue Friday and Saturday, 4pm-midnight.
- Tickets: $20-$25.
Saturday
🎃 Shop in costume: It's the last regular Downtown Farmers' Market of the season and people are encouraged to wear Halloween garb from 8am-noon along Court Avenue.
- Free!
🚂 Find some collectables: Quad Con Comic & Toy Show at Merle Hay Mall, noon-5pm Saturday and Sunday.
- Free!
Sunday
💀 Celebrate: The DSM Art Center's Day of the Dead event pays homage to Mexican influence in sports with food, activities and demonstrations, 11am-3pm.
- Free!
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.