Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A photo of "Lost Planet" in the mid-1980's. Photo: Courtesy of Dennis Spitzer

Halloween weekend will be full of other-worldly places, so let's go back in time to one of Des Moines' forgotten lands: Lost Planet.

Driving the news: The 60-acre lime sludge field was used by Des Moines Water Works (DMWW) to dump remnants from its water-softening process starting in 1948.

Sound tantalizing? For local teens, it was the spot to be.

The intrigue: Nothing grew at Lost Planet due to the used lime. Instead, the cracked white land had a ghostly, barren appearance.

State of play: Teens would cross the nearby railroad tracks to get to Lost Planet, which was west of DMWW and across from Raccoon River.

Homeowners living up the hill in nearby Owl's Head often complained about the sight of the field just to the south of them, according to Register archives.

In 1995, it was the site of a homicide after a group of teenagers lured a man, beat and robbed him.

What they're saying: Dennis Spitzer, who graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966, says it was a favorite spot to drink beers, make a campfire and "have a good time" without being bothered by adults or cops.

"It was really creepy," Spitzer says. "It was almost like being on the surface of the moon."

In the 1980s, he showed his kids his old hangout spot, bringing his old Pentax camera to capture ominous photos from a cloudy day.

"Lost Planet" in the mid-1980's. Photos: Courtesy of Dennis Spitzer

Wendie O'Brien's family owned a horse stable across the road from Lost Planet.

Because the ground never hardened, her mom would help pull out students stuck in the sludge by horse.

Her parents would see many "parties" and "lovers" there, O'Brien tells Axios.

The bottom line: DMWW recycled leftover lime for agricultural use in the 1990s.