Charted: Des Moines' pool popularity

Attendance at Des Moines' five city pools was up by more than 33,000 swimmers — almost 50% — this year compared to the 2022 season.

Why it matters: Aquatic facility closures due to staffing shortages in 2022 disproportionately affected low-income families and resulted in what at least one Parks and Recreation Board member called a public health crisis.

Plus, addressing the chronic shortages serves as a springboard to address racial inequities, per KFF Health News.

State of play: Chronic pool staffing problems were exacerbated during the pandemic, causing widespread closures or reduced hours across the U.S.

Des Moines launched early recruitment for lifeguards and increased aquatics staff pay to avoid closures this year.

What they're saying: DSM was one of only a handful of capital cities whose pools were fully staffed, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page told the City Council this month.