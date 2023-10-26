Oct 26, 2023 - News

Charted: Des Moines' pool popularity

Attendance at Des Moines' five city pools was up by more than 33,000 swimmers — almost 50% — this year compared to the 2022 season.

Why it matters: Aquatic facility closures due to staffing shortages in 2022 disproportionately affected low-income families and resulted in what at least one Parks and Recreation Board member called a public health crisis.

  • Plus, addressing the chronic shortages serves as a springboard to address racial inequities, per KFF Health News.

State of play: Chronic pool staffing problems were exacerbated during the pandemic, causing widespread closures or reduced hours across the U.S.

  • Des Moines launched early recruitment for lifeguards and increased aquatics staff pay to avoid closures this year.

What they're saying: DSM was one of only a handful of capital cities whose pools were fully staffed, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page told the City Council this month.

  • Attendance this year was above pre-pandemic levels, he added.
