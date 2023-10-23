Des Moines' cult-favorite Taco Casa gets new owners
Taco Casa, the 50-year-old local restaurant with a cult following, reopens under new ownership today.
Why it matters: "I didn't want to see it go away," new owner Chris Pagliai tells Axios. "I've been eating here for 40 years."
Flashback: The Mexican fast-food restaurant first opened in Okoboji in 1966 and in Des Moines in 1973.
- Kim Buller bought the DSM location in 1981 and operated it until now — enduring historic moments like the floods of 1993. She and her husband are retiring from the restaurant, Pagliai says.
State of play: Longtime frijoles fans don't have to worry — Pagliai is retaining all the original recipes.
- The biggest change is switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products — a move that's already caused a kerfuffle, he jokes.
The bottom line: With the closure of old-school joints like George the Chili King and Millie's, Pagliai says he wasn't ready to see this one leave quite yet.
If you go: Now open daily from 11am-8pm at 2508 Douglas Ave.
