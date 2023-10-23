Share on email (opens in new window)

Taco Casa, the 50-year-old local restaurant with a cult following, reopens under new ownership today.

Why it matters: "I didn't want to see it go away," new owner Chris Pagliai tells Axios. "I've been eating here for 40 years."

Flashback: The Mexican fast-food restaurant first opened in Okoboji in 1966 and in Des Moines in 1973.

Kim Buller bought the DSM location in 1981 and operated it until now — enduring historic moments like the floods of 1993. She and her husband are retiring from the restaurant, Pagliai says.

State of play: Longtime frijoles fans don't have to worry — Pagliai is retaining all the original recipes.

The biggest change is switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products — a move that's already caused a kerfuffle, he jokes.

The bottom line: With the closure of old-school joints like George the Chili King and Millie's, Pagliai says he wasn't ready to see this one leave quite yet.

If you go: Now open daily from 11am-8pm at 2508 Douglas Ave.