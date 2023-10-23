Ope — Iowa is the most Midwest state

Share on email (opens in new window)

Iowa is undoubtedly Midwest, but a new poll shows people living as far as Pennsylvania or Idaho also consider themselves Midwesterners.

Driving the news: Middle West Review and Emerson College polled 11,000 people earlier this month, asking: "Do you consider yourself to live in the Midwest?"

Why it matters: Defining the region's boundaries can help improve research of it, Jon Lauck, editor-in-chief of the Middle West Review, tells Axios.

The findings: The Midwest has traditionally consisted of the 12 states east of the 100th Meridian, which cuts halfway through the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas.

Anything further west is considered the Great Plains.

Yes, but: Midwest identity stretches further than researchers believed, Lauck says. People from Colorado (42%), Wyoming (54%) and Montana (30%) say they're in the region.

Even 25% of Idaho residents polled consider themselves Midwestern.

Plus: To the south, 66% of Oklahomans polled considered themselves Midwest residents, Lauck says.

The intrigue: Iowans are the least confused; 97% of us identify as Midwestern, the highest amount in the country, according to poll results.

💭 Linh's thought bubble: This confirms what we've always known — Iowa is the center of the (Midwest) universe.

Minnesota (96%) takes second — exactly where they belong.

💭 Editor Everett's thought bubble: Linh physically recoiled after hearing my take that Pittsburgh is more culturally Midwest than Nebraska.

Caveat: I live in Michigan but grew up in California and generally have bad opinions.

The bottom line: Midwest is best.

📬 Agree or disagree? Email [email protected] to let us know your thoughts on the map.