Ope — Iowa is the most Midwest state
Iowa is undoubtedly Midwest, but a new poll shows people living as far as Pennsylvania or Idaho also consider themselves Midwesterners.
Driving the news: Middle West Review and Emerson College polled 11,000 people earlier this month, asking: "Do you consider yourself to live in the Midwest?"
Why it matters: Defining the region's boundaries can help improve research of it, Jon Lauck, editor-in-chief of the Middle West Review, tells Axios.
The findings: The Midwest has traditionally consisted of the 12 states east of the 100th Meridian, which cuts halfway through the Dakotas, Nebraska and Kansas.
- Anything further west is considered the Great Plains.
Yes, but: Midwest identity stretches further than researchers believed, Lauck says. People from Colorado (42%), Wyoming (54%) and Montana (30%) say they're in the region.
- Even 25% of Idaho residents polled consider themselves Midwestern.
Plus: To the south, 66% of Oklahomans polled considered themselves Midwest residents, Lauck says.
The intrigue: Iowans are the least confused; 97% of us identify as Midwestern, the highest amount in the country, according to poll results.
💭 Linh's thought bubble: This confirms what we've always known — Iowa is the center of the (Midwest) universe.
- Minnesota (96%) takes second — exactly where they belong.
💭 Editor Everett's thought bubble: Linh physically recoiled after hearing my take that Pittsburgh is more culturally Midwest than Nebraska.
- Caveat: I live in Michigan but grew up in California and generally have bad opinions.
The bottom line: Midwest is best.
