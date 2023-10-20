Creepy "Redrum" mural is being removed by the city

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The mural, inspired by "The Shining", is located near the former Kum & Go theater. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A mysterious mural depicting Jack Nicholson's character in the 1980 thriller "The Shining" will be removed from a downtown viaduct, city engineer Steve Naber tells Axios.

Details: The painting — which includes the movie's classic "Redrum" quote — is located near the former Kum & Go theater.

No permit was issued for the work, as is generally required under city code.

The artist and the date the mural was painted are unknown, Naber tells Axios.

Driving the news: The Greater DSM Public Art Foundation received approval from the City Council last month to cover the mural with another approved one.

But that project was recently canceled because an upcoming viaduct improvement project makes it impractical, director of the foundation Alexa McCarthy says.

What's next: The city is now evaluating the best way to remove or cover the Redrum mural in response to recent complaints from nearby businesses, Naber says.

🎃 Our thought bubble: Leave it up through Halloween.