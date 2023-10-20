Creepy "Redrum" mural is being removed by the city
A mysterious mural depicting Jack Nicholson's character in the 1980 thriller "The Shining" will be removed from a downtown viaduct, city engineer Steve Naber tells Axios.
Details: The painting — which includes the movie's classic "Redrum" quote — is located near the former Kum & Go theater.
- No permit was issued for the work, as is generally required under city code.
- The artist and the date the mural was painted are unknown, Naber tells Axios.
Driving the news: The Greater DSM Public Art Foundation received approval from the City Council last month to cover the mural with another approved one.
- But that project was recently canceled because an upcoming viaduct improvement project makes it impractical, director of the foundation Alexa McCarthy says.
What's next: The city is now evaluating the best way to remove or cover the Redrum mural in response to recent complaints from nearby businesses, Naber says.
🎃 Our thought bubble: Leave it up through Halloween.
