Creepy "Redrum" mural is being removed by the city

Jason Clayworth
A photo of a mural.

The mural, inspired by "The Shining", is located near the former Kum & Go theater. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A mysterious mural depicting Jack Nicholson's character in the 1980 thriller "The Shining" will be removed from a downtown viaduct, city engineer Steve Naber tells Axios.

Details: The painting — which includes the movie's classic "Redrum" quote — is located near the former Kum & Go theater.

  • No permit was issued for the work, as is generally required under city code.
  • The artist and the date the mural was painted are unknown, Naber tells Axios.

Driving the news: The Greater DSM Public Art Foundation received approval from the City Council last month to cover the mural with another approved one.

  • But that project was recently canceled because an upcoming viaduct improvement project makes it impractical, director of the foundation Alexa McCarthy says.

What's next: The city is now evaluating the best way to remove or cover the Redrum mural in response to recent complaints from nearby businesses, Naber says.

🎃 Our thought bubble: Leave it up through Halloween.

