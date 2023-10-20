After months of hype, Oak Park is finally open — and reservations are already booked out at Ingersoll's newest restaurant until next year.

Why it matters: The fine-dining establishment, opened by local entrepreneur Kathy Fehrman, aims to put Iowa on the global culinary map.

The menu is locally sourced and seasonal, while every detail was carefully considered (even the dumpster area and retaining walls have murals.)

Driving the news: Axios got a personal tour of the restaurant on Oct. 17, its opening day, by local restauranteur and Oak Park's publicist, Chris Diebel.

State of play: The restaurant has all the high-end finishes you want for a special night out while retaining a neighborhood feel, thanks to the ample window dining overlooking Ingersoll Ave., Diebel says.

You can make it an outing for two for under $100. Or call in for a curated chef's table dinner at $400 a person.

The space is Iowa-centric. Art comes from local curators like Liz Lidgett. Dogpatch consults on the quarter-acre garden out back. Even the menus are covered with handmade leather from Fontenelle Co.

The aesthetic: Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design. Think warm woods, bringing the outside in, and stylish, but cozy.

The wine room with a television that appears like a picture frame in the back.

Layout: The majority of the dining happens in the solarium. There are also private spaces available with hidden televisions for business presentations.

A wine room is available for a multi-course experience or business dinner.

And the chef's table offers a front-row seat to the kitchen.

The food: Much of the menu is Americana-inspired with seasonal and creative twists.

Entrees include a duck fettuccine ($36), carrot Wellington ($32) or a bone-in ribeye ($135).

Plus: If you want to end the night on a sweet note, there are small dessert bites for $4. (It was oatmeal cream pie the last we checked.)

The chef's table in the kitchen.

The drinks: The highlight is the wine menu featuring 516 different bottles.

One of the manager's proudest selections: Coulée de Serrant 2021, considered one of the greatest white wines in France.

If you're not feeling wine, there's a fully-stocked bar, craft beers and even Grain Belt. Plus non-alcoholic options.

Pro tip: Keep an eye on the restaurant's reservation page. As the staff gets more acclimated to daily service, they plan on adding more tables through the end of the year.

Bar seating is first come, first serve.

And don't stress about parking. There's plenty of space in the restaurant's lot.

The big picture: The western half of Ingersoll Avenue is mostly known for office spaces, while the eastern side gets trendy new shops and restaurants.

With the addition of Oak Park, the west half is getting some love, too.

The bottom line: We haven't actually eaten here yet! But expect us to try and snag a bar spot soon.