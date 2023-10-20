37 mins ago - Food and Drink

3 Floyds expands beer distribution to Iowa, including "Zombie Dust"

Linh Ta
Alpha King beer

Alpha King beer at Gateway Market. Photo: Courtesy of Eric Burson

Indiana-based 3 Floyds is now distributing beer in Iowa for the first time ever.

Why it matters: 3 Floyds is a Midwest craft beer institution, one of the first cult-favorites that prompted pilgrimages from fans across the country and lines around the block for special releases.

  • It's known for its heavy-metal aesthetic, hard-to-come-by beer and being ranked best brewery in the world five times.

🍺 John's go-to pick: Zombie Dust, a citra-hopped pale ale that is drinkable but packs a flavor punch. It will become your new fridge staple.

Where to find it: Most major retailers and some local restaurants.

