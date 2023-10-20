Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Indiana-based 3 Floyds is now distributing beer in Iowa for the first time ever.

Why it matters: 3 Floyds is a Midwest craft beer institution, one of the first cult-favorites that prompted pilgrimages from fans across the country and lines around the block for special releases.

It's known for its heavy-metal aesthetic, hard-to-come-by beer and being ranked best brewery in the world five times.

🍺 John's go-to pick: Zombie Dust, a citra-hopped pale ale that is drinkable but packs a flavor punch. It will become your new fridge staple.

Where to find it: Most major retailers and some local restaurants.