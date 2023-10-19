Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Des Moines is officially creating an "affordable forever" home network after almost a year of discussions.

Why it matters: The plan could alleviate a problematic cycle where subsidized homes lose affordability after ownership changes hands.

Details: The city government is facilitating the creation of a Community Land Trust (CLT), an idea sometimes referenced as "affordable forever homes."

How it works: Houses in the network would be sold to low-income families at a discount but the land they sit on would be owned by the trust.

Homeowners could only resell their properties at a restricted price to other low-income buyers — typically receiving their initial investment back plus a percentage of the property's increased equity.

Driving the news: The city manager's office notified City Council members this week that applications for CLT Advisory Committee members are now being accepted.

The committee will help develop the program, which could launch by late next year.

Zoom in: CLTs already exist in hundreds of U.S. communities, according to Grounded Solutions Network.

A Mid-Iowa Organizing Strategy (AMOS) has advocated locally for CLTs and will have at least one member on the advisory committee.

Of note: The trust will use public and philanthropic donations to buy properties across the city.