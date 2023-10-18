The role abortion could play for Des Moines' next mayor

From left: Connie Boesen, Denver Foote and Josh Mandelbaum. Not pictured: Christopher Von Arx, who did not provide a photo. Photo illustration: Axios. Photos: Courtesy of the campaigns

A city abortion policy is among the issues where Des Moines' four candidates for mayor in the Nov. 7 election disagree, according to responses to Axios' voter guide.

Why it matters: State or federal laws largely govern the issue but city-elected officials could set policies that facilitate how laws are enforced.

Catch up fast: Councilperson Josh Mandelbaum proposed a resolution last year that would prohibit DSM police from investigating complaints about health care providers that facilitate abortion procedures.

The policy would lay the groundwork to help resist enforcement should stricter abortion regulations or bans be enacted in Iowa, he said at the time.

No action was taken because neither Mayor Frank Cownie nor the majority of council members supported advancing it for discussion, as required by procedural rules.

Meanwhile, a judge issued an injunction shortly after Iowa lawmakers held a special legislative session in July that banned almost all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion, for now, remains legal in Iowa during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

What they're saying: Mandelbaum tells us his colleagues were afraid to discuss his proposal in public meetings last year for fear of retaliation from abortion opponents, including Gov. Kim Reynolds.

If elected mayor, he would be able to call the issue up for discussion and possible vote himself.

Zoom in: Connie Boesen, a councilperson who is also a candidate for mayor, declined to note whether she favors the resolution but said she supports any actions the city can legally take to protect reproductive care.

Candidate Denver Foote supports the proposal while candidate Christopher Von Arx does not.

Of note: Three DSM City Council members Tuesday announced their support for Councilperson Boesen for mayor.

Some cited Mandelbaum's push on state and federal issues as a reason for their support.

Bottom line: Abortion could become an issue before DSM's City Council next year depending on who is elected.

