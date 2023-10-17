Share on email (opens in new window)

A landmark Des Moines bakery that's now under new ownership is adding unique sweet treats while retaining the classics.

Driving the news: Elizabeth "ChaCha" Kirkman is taking over Hiland Bakery along with her husband, Ed.

The duo is rebranding the 77-year-old shop as ChaCha's Hiland Bakery — a nod to the old recipes they plan to retain alongside ChaCha's signature cheesecakes and pies.

How it started: For years, Kirkman searched for a commercial space to operate out of after outgrowing ChaCha's Confections, her home bakery.

The pair wanted to buy Hiland Bakery when it first went on the market in 2019, but were too slow. So when the opportunity came up again and they were approached about buying the shop, they seized it.

The menu: You'll still find the same champagne cake doughnuts, pecan rolls, coffee and glazed treats as before.

But there will also be ChaCha's treats, like pumpkin caramel macchiato cake slices.

What's new: They're also offering baking classes, including a Halloween cookie workshop.

What's next: The bakery's grand reopening is Tuesday from 4-6:30pm at 3615 6th Ave.