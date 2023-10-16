Iowa's birth rate on a downward trend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Iowa's birth rate fell more than 16% from 2007 to 2022, from 13.63 births per 1,000 people to 11.41, according to new CDC data.

Why it matters: Birth rates can reflect greater prosperity or poverty.

They also provide insight into social and economic issues like access to family planning or higher rates of women in the workforce, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Context: The nationwide birth rate declined 23% from 14.3 births per 1,000 people in 2007 to 11.1 last year.

The change in percent of Iowa's birth rate during that time declined less than all other states except North Dakota and Pennsylvania, which decreased 9.3% and 16.3% respectively.

The intrigue: The national birth rate was steadily declining year over year before the pandemic, except for a slight bump in 2014.

It dropped in 2020, remained flat in 2021 and even ticked up slightly in 2022.

Yes, but: The number of births nationwide increased slightly between 2021 and 2022, from 3.66 million to 3.67 million.

The overall population, however, fell from 333.3 million to 331.9 million, as fewer people combined with a relatively constant number of births results in a greater birth rate.

Ultimately, stabilization from the pandemic and the 2022 uptick in birth rates may only be a "short-term deviation from an ongoing trend of considerably greater importance," a Brookings Institution report states.

The bottom line: It'll take a few more years before the pandemic's impact on birth rates is fully understood.