Raccoon River Park's new sensory playground opens
Raccoon River Park Playground reopened this week after a nearly $1.9 million yearlong makeover.
Why it matters: It's West Des Moines' largest playground in the city's largest park, where hundreds of thousands of people visit annually.
Details: The playground has more than 20 new features, including sensory equipment intended to stimulate learning and enhance child development.
- The "We-Go-Round" is wheelchair accessible, while its playhouse-like "Loft" includes interactive activities intended to strengthen motor skills and promote healthy social skills.
Plus, its picturesque setting overlooks the water with more than 1,500 trees, shrubs and perennials.
Catch up fast: Much of the playground's equipment was decades old prior to the WDM City Council's approval of the revamp last year.
- Construction of the nearby Athene Pedestrian Bridge — which will connect Raccoon River Park with Walnut Woods State Park — is ongoing.
Go: An official playground ribbon cutting is tomorrow at 1pm.
- That's in conjunction with the WDM Chamber of Commerce Raccoon River Rally from 11am-6pm.
