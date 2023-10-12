Wells Fargo Arena gifted a new floor

Share on email (opens in new window)

The floors used during basketball games at Wells Fargo Arena are frequently removed for other events. Photo: Courtesy of the Iowa Events Center

Wells Fargo Arena is getting a new floor.

Why it matters: It's where the state basketball championships are played.

The current floor has been in use since the arena opened about 20 years ago and is starting to have "dead spots," Chris Connolly, general manager of the Iowa Events Center, tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The hardwood floor is like a puzzle that is taken apart and stored when the arena is used by the Iowa Wild ice hockey team or non-sports events like concerts.

It has been sanded multiple times, resulting in locations where ball rebound is weak.

State of play: Officials from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) and the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) recently offered to buy a floor for their arena use.

IGHSAU and IHSAA agreed to share their floor with events like high school state dance and drill or the Harlem Globetrotters.

Of note: The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G-League team which also plays in the arena, has separate flooring.

They recently agreed to share it for future college or NBA preseason basketball games.

State of play: New flooring will cost the high school groups between $200K- $250K, Connolly estimates.