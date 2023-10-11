Ask Axios: Looking into internet access in Clive

Share on email (opens in new window)

"I have both poor cell service and sporadic internet outages. I've inquired with Google Fiber, MetroNet and T-Mobile Wi-Fi internet, and none of them are available in my neighborhood near Indian Hills school.

Today I heard from a neighbor that Clive civic leadership is resisting allowing these alternatives to Mediacom. Why should Clive be an internet island?" — Bill Mech.

State of play: Bill's neighbor received some inaccurate intel, per Peter De Kock, Clive's assistant city manager.

MetroNet began adding fiber optic networks in Clive a few years ago.

Installation in Bill's area will begin this fall with services starting in coming months, De Kock tells Axios.

Meanwhile: Mediacom and CenturyLink/Lumen are also pressing forward with network improvements throughout the city.

🤳🏾 Of note: Bill's shaky cell service may be linked to physical obstructions like heavily wooded and low-lying areas in his neighborhood, De Kock says.