59 mins ago - News
Ask Axios: Looking into internet access in Clive
"I have both poor cell service and sporadic internet outages. I've inquired with Google Fiber, MetroNet and T-Mobile Wi-Fi internet, and none of them are available in my neighborhood near Indian Hills school.
- Today I heard from a neighbor that Clive civic leadership is resisting allowing these alternatives to Mediacom. Why should Clive be an internet island?" — Bill Mech.
State of play: Bill's neighbor received some inaccurate intel, per Peter De Kock, Clive's assistant city manager.
- MetroNet began adding fiber optic networks in Clive a few years ago.
- Installation in Bill's area will begin this fall with services starting in coming months, De Kock tells Axios.
Meanwhile: Mediacom and CenturyLink/Lumen are also pressing forward with network improvements throughout the city.
🤳🏾 Of note: Bill's shaky cell service may be linked to physical obstructions like heavily wooded and low-lying areas in his neighborhood, De Kock says.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.