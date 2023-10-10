Local TikTok creator is Des Moines' unofficial cheerleader

Meet Sarah Booz — a TikTok creator who shares her favorite places around Des Moines while wearing funky earrings and showing off her pet bird, Porkchop.

Why it matters: The New York City transplant is helping us get over our Midwest timidness by openly and authentically talking about what makes Des Moines great.

She's espousing all the underrated eateries and debunking the out-of-state myths by making TikToks that show, yes — there are things to do in Des Moines.

Here is our Q&A with Booz, edited for brevity:

Q: Why did you start your TikTok account?

"The same reason everyone did — we had a pandemic and life got really weird."

Q: What's it like running it? Do you have a particular schedule and think about what videos you want to post? Have you been able to monetize it?

"I do try to post every day if possible. I'm currently relying on comments from followers and other folks in town to decide what places and topics to talk about for my Des Moines content."

"I try to keep everything positive, so if someone suggests a place I don't like or had a bad experience at, I just skip over it — there's enough negativity on the internet without me adding to the pile.

"I have not monetized my TikTok. Right now, I'm just posting content that makes me happy."

Q: How's it been becoming Des Moines' unofficial cheerleader?

"It's been a wild ride. It's definitely not something I was expecting, but I'm happy to keep doing it as long as you'll have me!"

Q: What do you hope viewers get from your TikTok account?

"I hope it inspires people to get out of their comfort zone a little and check out new places in Des Moines. There is no shortage of things to do in town and if I can change someone's mind about this being a boring place I'll consider it a win!"

Q: How did Porkchop get his name?

"What do you mean? Porkchop is a perfect name for a bird!"