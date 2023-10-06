Mapped: Iowa's dry summer

Data: NOAA. Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Des Moines got 7.92 inches of rain between June - August, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

That's 5.33 inches less than normal during that time period.

Why it matters: Almost the entire state is abnormally dry right now, with some areas in the northeast classified as having extreme or exceptional droughts, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

What we're watching: The National Weather Service's recent winter outlook shows that it's shaping up to be a warmer-than-usual winter with normal precipitation.

