Crumbling Gray's Lake marina to be replaced
The Gray's Lake Park marina would be replaced and relocated in a $2.1 million plan being considered by the city.
Catch up fast: Portions of the structure were severely damaged by a large mass of ice early last year.
- Its reduced availability resulted in thousands of fewer marina users and a reduction in city watercraft rental revenue over the last two summer seasons.
Driving the news: The new paddlecraft marina would be located closer to the park's concession stand and the Christine Hensley Terrace.
- A new viewing deck would sit on top of a watercraft storage area.
What's next: The project's timing depends on pending grants. If approved, construction bids could be sought late this year, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.
- The work would be completed in stages over the 2024 and 2025 rental seasons with minimal disruptions to the park's water and land recreation, Page says.
