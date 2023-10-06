Crumbling Gray's Lake marina to be replaced

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Gray's Lake marina project includes a trail bypass to better segment water and land recreation. Rendering : Courtesy of the city of DSM

The Gray's Lake Park marina would be replaced and relocated in a $2.1 million plan being considered by the city.

Catch up fast: Portions of the structure were severely damaged by a large mass of ice early last year.

Its reduced availability resulted in thousands of fewer marina users and a reduction in city watercraft rental revenue over the last two summer seasons.

Driving the news: The new paddlecraft marina would be located closer to the park's concession stand and the Christine Hensley Terrace.

A new viewing deck would sit on top of a watercraft storage area.

What's next: The project's timing depends on pending grants. If approved, construction bids could be sought late this year, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.

The work would be completed in stages over the 2024 and 2025 rental seasons with minimal disruptions to the park's water and land recreation, Page says.