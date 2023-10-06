2 hours ago - News

Crumbling Gray's Lake marina to be replaced

Jason Clayworth

The Gray's Lake marina project includes a trail bypass to better segment water and land recreation. Rendering: Courtesy of the city of DSM

The Gray's Lake Park marina would be replaced and relocated in a $2.1 million plan being considered by the city.

Catch up fast: Portions of the structure were severely damaged by a large mass of ice early last year.

  • Its reduced availability resulted in thousands of fewer marina users and a reduction in city watercraft rental revenue over the last two summer seasons.

Driving the news: The new paddlecraft marina would be located closer to the park's concession stand and the Christine Hensley Terrace.

  • A new viewing deck would sit on top of a watercraft storage area.

What's next: The project's timing depends on pending grants. If approved, construction bids could be sought late this year, Parks and Recreation director Ben Page tells Axios.

  • The work would be completed in stages over the 2024 and 2025 rental seasons with minimal disruptions to the park's water and land recreation, Page says.
A photo of the Gray's Lake Park marina.
Some sections of the dock at Gray's Lake were irreparable and removed after being damaged by ice in early 2022. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
