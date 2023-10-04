Here's what happens when vehicles go unclaimed in Iowa

Share on email (opens in new window)

Crow Tow often holds two auctions a month. Its Sept. 21 auction included more than 150 vehicles. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Iowa law requires a vehicle owner be provided notice via a certified letter within 20 days after it's towed.

If the owner can't be determined, notice is given via a one-time newspaper publication.

State of play: Owners then have 10 days from the date of a certified letter or newspaper publication to reclaim their property or seek a court hearing.

Failure to act within that time frame leaves owners with no rights to the property.

Unclaimed vehicles are often sold at auctions, with the purchaser taking the title clear of all liens and claims of ownership.

What they're saying: Iowa laws favor towing companies over consumers, Alex Kornya, Iowa Legal Aid's litigation director, tells Axios.

The law is set up to allow for vehicles to be disposed of quickly, but that's often to the detriment of car owners, he contends.

Of note: Nearly 1,100 vehicles were reported stolen to DMPD last year with about 80% ultimately recovered.