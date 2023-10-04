22 mins ago - News

Here's what happens when vehicles go unclaimed in Iowa

Jason Clayworth

Crow Tow often holds two auctions a month. Its Sept. 21 auction included more than 150 vehicles. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Iowa law requires a vehicle owner be provided notice via a certified letter within 20 days after it's towed.

  • If the owner can't be determined, notice is given via a one-time newspaper publication.

State of play: Owners then have 10 days from the date of a certified letter or newspaper publication to reclaim their property or seek a court hearing.

  • Failure to act within that time frame leaves owners with no rights to the property.
  • Unclaimed vehicles are often sold at auctions, with the purchaser taking the title clear of all liens and claims of ownership.

What they're saying: Iowa laws favor towing companies over consumers, Alex Kornya, Iowa Legal Aid's litigation director, tells Axios.

  • The law is set up to allow for vehicles to be disposed of quickly, but that's often to the detriment of car owners, he contends.

Of note: Nearly 1,100 vehicles were reported stolen to DMPD last year with about 80% ultimately recovered.

  • Only about a third of the cases result in criminal charges, Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more