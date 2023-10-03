A young boy pedals through Churdan in Greene County in 2022. Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Iowa's Latino population is younger, faster-growing and more likely to work compared to the rest of the state's, according to a report analyzing census data released by state officials this month.

Driving the news: We're highlighting Iowa's fastest-growing population during Latino Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Why it matters: Supporting and shaping the state's next generation of Latino leaders will be especially important as Iowa ages and loses population.

By the numbers: The state's median age for Latinos in 2022 was 25 — significantly younger than the rest of the state at 39, according to the report.

8.2% of the state's Latino population was under 5 years old.

75% of Latinos 16 and older are in the labor force in comparison to 66% statewide.

By 2060, Latinos are projected to reach nearly 518K people — 14% of Iowa's makeup.

Yes, but: The population faces disproportionate barriers to success and is less likely to graduate from high school and college — resulting in lower incomes in adulthood, according to a report by the Iowa Latinx Project.

First- and second-generation Latino youth are more likely to struggle in school, especially if they're learning English as a second language.

Zoom in: Polk County is home to the state's largest Latino population, but it has greater struggles compared to counties like Wapello or Marshall, which also have high Latino populations, according to Dawn Martinez Oropeza, director of Al Éxito, a statewide nonprofit helping Latino youth.

For example: In Polk County, Latino home ownership is lower (49%) in comparison to Wapello (78%), Marshall (76%) and the statewide average (54%).

What they're saying: The metro's sparse representation in powerful seats like school boards and city councils has consequences, as it impacts prioritization for programs and extra assistance that could help local youth, Martinez Oropeza tells Axios.

Between the lines: About 70% of Iowa Latinos under 18 were born in the U.S.