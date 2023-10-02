Crisp & Green Salad opens in West Des Moines
Crisp & Green Salad opened last Saturday in the Jordan Creek Town Center area in West Des Moines.
What to expect: The Minnesota-based chain serves things like salads, grain bowls and smoothies. You can go with their signature recipes or build your own.
- It also hosts free workout classes on many weekends.
Zoom in: Our Axios Twin Cities colleague Torey Van Oot, a Crisp & Green regular, dished on her go-to orders:
🇬🇷 Big appetite? Go for a grain bowl. The portions are generous — I can often stretch one into two meals. My go-to is the "Ahh Greek out!?"
🥗 The "You Feta Believe It," featuring roasted chicken, strawberries, and, yes, feta, is a fan favorite.
- But act fast. The seasonal summer salad is expected to be phased out for the year soon!
🍌 The "Date Night" smoothie is filling enough for a full meal. It combines banana, medjool dates, almond butter, cacao nibs and vanilla pea protein. For a lighter drink, go for the berry-forward "Purple Rain," named in honor of a Minnesota icon!
🧀 Pro tip: You can add a parmesan crisp to any salad for a small fee. It's worth it!
If you go: Crisp & Green Salad is open at 141 South Jordan Creek Pkwy. in West Des Moines
