Crisp & Green Salad opens in West Des Moines

Crisp & Green Salad opened last Saturday in the Jordan Creek Town Center area in West Des Moines.

What to expect: The Minnesota-based chain serves things like salads, grain bowls and smoothies. You can go with their signature recipes or build your own.

It also hosts free workout classes on many weekends.

Zoom in: Our Axios Twin Cities colleague Torey Van Oot, a Crisp & Green regular, dished on her go-to orders:

🇬🇷 Big appetite? Go for a grain bowl. The portions are generous — I can often stretch one into two meals. My go-to is the "Ahh Greek out!?"

🥗 The "You Feta Believe It," featuring roasted chicken, strawberries, and, yes, feta, is a fan favorite.

But act fast. The seasonal summer salad is expected to be phased out for the year soon!

🍌 The "Date Night" smoothie is filling enough for a full meal. It combines banana, medjool dates, almond butter, cacao nibs and vanilla pea protein. For a lighter drink, go for the berry-forward "Purple Rain," named in honor of a Minnesota icon!

🧀 Pro tip: You can add a parmesan crisp to any salad for a small fee. It's worth it!

If you go: Crisp & Green Salad is open at 141 South Jordan Creek Pkwy. in West Des Moines