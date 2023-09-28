56 mins ago - News
Des Moines mom work rates best U.S. percentages
A greater share of DSM metro-area women who recently gave birth remain part of the workforce as compared to U.S. overall percentages, per new Census data.
State of play: Motherhood can knock women out of the labor force, at least temporarily — slowing careers and contributing to gender pay gaps.
By the numbers: Almost 74% of DSM women who gave birth in the previous 12 months were in the labor force as of 2022, per the latest American Community Survey.
- That's down three percentage points from the previous year.
Meanwhile, the U.S. percentage last year was 66.6%, a national decade-plus high-water mark.
