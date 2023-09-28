Iowa ranked 12th most obese state in 2022

Around 37.4% of Iowa adults were considered obese in 2022 — up from 36.4% the previous year, according to a report by non-partisan health advocacy group Trust for America's Health.

Why it matters: Iowa's obesity rates have trended upward for the last decade and underscore a host of complicated issues, such as eating and sleep patterns, lack of activity, genetics and environmental factors.

Rural Iowans, as well as Black and Latino Iowans, experience higher rates of obesity, according to the report.

These populations are also more likely to endure food insecurity, transportation barriers and lower access to medical and nutritional care.

State of play: Iowa is tied with Arkansas as the 12th most obese state in the country.

All of Iowa's neighbors are ranked lower.

The intrigue: SNAP, the federal program that can help lower-income families afford more nutritional food, is one way that helps populations more prone to obesity.

Yes, but: The study points out that Iowa passed legislation this year tightening its rules on SNAP and requiring asset tests, potentially kicking off thousands of recipients.