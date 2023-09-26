38 mins ago - News

Ingersoll Dinner Theater is stabilized; rehab up next

Jason Clayworth
A photo of the Ingersoll Dinner Theater.

Plans include remodeling the front of the theater so it resembles its 1939 appearance, including removal of the stone facade is covering the original exterior. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

The Ingersoll Dinner Theater has a new roof and its inside demolition is complete, owner Connor Delaney tells Axios.

Why it matters: The improvements stabilize the historic structure from further deterioration.

Catch up fast: The 84-year-old building was vacant and became increasingly dilapidated over the last decade.

  • It faced possible demolition prior to Delaney purchasing it last year.

State of play: The building's reopening is still likely 18+ months out.

  • Delaney says he's applying for grants or state tax credits to help pay for the $4.2 million restoration.
  • He also seeks a tenant, which he envisions being a high-quality food business with a venue component.
