38 mins ago - News
Ingersoll Dinner Theater is stabilized; rehab up next
The Ingersoll Dinner Theater has a new roof and its inside demolition is complete, owner Connor Delaney tells Axios.
Why it matters: The improvements stabilize the historic structure from further deterioration.
Catch up fast: The 84-year-old building was vacant and became increasingly dilapidated over the last decade.
- It faced possible demolition prior to Delaney purchasing it last year.
State of play: The building's reopening is still likely 18+ months out.
- Delaney says he's applying for grants or state tax credits to help pay for the $4.2 million restoration.
- He also seeks a tenant, which he envisions being a high-quality food business with a venue component.
