The inside of the restaurant and bar area (left) and the outdoor play area. Photos: Linh Ta/Axios

👋 Linh here. Last week, I snagged a reservation for Either/Or, one of the most anticipated new restaurants of the year.

Driving the news: Started by the owners of Lua Brewing, the restaurant opened along Grand Avenue at the former location of an auto parts store on Sept. 15.

State of play: The name reflects the restaurant's concept.

Either/Or's 6,500+ square-foot restaurant has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.

Its moody lighting and whimsical interior can accommodate a fancy date, while a play area outside encourages kids to run around.

The menu offers both caviar ($90 and ounce) and corned beef ($16.50).

Lua smash burger and fries ($16.50).

What I ate: An Asian-inspired crispy pork belly appetizer ($14) and a Lua Smash Burger with two patties, onion, cheese and pickles, plus a side of fries ($16.50).

Just like at Lua, the food was delicious but a little pricey. The brewer's beers are available, as well as other local brews.

The best part: The different concepts all work seamlessly with each other.

It's one of the few restaurants I've been to where there's truly something interesting both for adults and kids beyond board games and coloring books.

If you go: 3:30pm-10pm Mon; 11am-10pm Tues-Thurs; 11am-11pm Fri-Sat; 11am-9pm Sun; 6222 Grand Ave, Des Moines.