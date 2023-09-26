Des Moines' newest restaurant: First bites at Either/Or
👋 Linh here. Last week, I snagged a reservation for Either/Or, one of the most anticipated new restaurants of the year.
Driving the news: Started by the owners of Lua Brewing, the restaurant opened along Grand Avenue at the former location of an auto parts store on Sept. 15.
State of play: The name reflects the restaurant's concept.
- Either/Or's 6,500+ square-foot restaurant has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating.
- Its moody lighting and whimsical interior can accommodate a fancy date, while a play area outside encourages kids to run around.
- The menu offers both caviar ($90 and ounce) and corned beef ($16.50).
What I ate: An Asian-inspired crispy pork belly appetizer ($14) and a Lua Smash Burger with two patties, onion, cheese and pickles, plus a side of fries ($16.50).
- Just like at Lua, the food was delicious but a little pricey. The brewer's beers are available, as well as other local brews.
The best part: The different concepts all work seamlessly with each other.
- It's one of the few restaurants I've been to where there's truly something interesting both for adults and kids beyond board games and coloring books.
If you go: 3:30pm-10pm Mon; 11am-10pm Tues-Thurs; 11am-11pm Fri-Sat; 11am-9pm Sun; 6222 Grand Ave, Des Moines.
