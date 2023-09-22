Share on email (opens in new window)

Go on a backpacking trip, hike through fall foliage or learn how to make campfire cocktails through Wander Women.

Why it matters: The local outdoor business offers women and non-binary people a less intimidating way of discovering Iowa's outdoor scene while learning new skills, co-owner Kerri Sorrell tells Axios.

Flashback: Jenn Riggs founded Wander Women in 2018 after seeing a need to "bring women together" in Iowa's underrated outdoors.

While guiding groups are prominent out west, they were missing here, Sorrell says.

The goal is to provide a community while also teaching skills like fire building and camping basics.

State of play: They offer an array of trips and classes, including a day trip through the Loess Hills, a hike and yoga event at Yellow Banks State Park and a bike maintenance class.

What's next: Wander Women has expanded into Omaha and dreams of turning the Midwest into an "outdoor recreation hub."