Des Moines' not boring: Wander Women group
Go on a backpacking trip, hike through fall foliage or learn how to make campfire cocktails through Wander Women.
Why it matters: The local outdoor business offers women and non-binary people a less intimidating way of discovering Iowa's outdoor scene while learning new skills, co-owner Kerri Sorrell tells Axios.
Flashback: Jenn Riggs founded Wander Women in 2018 after seeing a need to "bring women together" in Iowa's underrated outdoors.
- While guiding groups are prominent out west, they were missing here, Sorrell says.
- The goal is to provide a community while also teaching skills like fire building and camping basics.
State of play: They offer an array of trips and classes, including a day trip through the Loess Hills, a hike and yoga event at Yellow Banks State Park and a bike maintenance class.
What's next: Wander Women has expanded into Omaha and dreams of turning the Midwest into an "outdoor recreation hub."
- "We're taking it one step at a time," Sorrell says.
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.