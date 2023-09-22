How a cemetery pond could improve Des Moines' water
A pond at Glendale Cemetery could help Des Moines better manage stormwater under a plan going before the City Council next month.
Why it matters: It could reduce flood risks and improve water quality.
Catch up fast: The cemetery and the adjacent Waveland Golf Course create a combined "515-acre green island" where surrounding dense developments have contributed to flooding and erosion, according to a 2014 city study.
- Pond improvements were among a series of recommended "holistic" solutions in the report.
What's happening: The plan calls for dredging the pond to increase how much water it can hold.
- Other features, including a separate "wet detention pond," would reduce peak flows from storms.
- The project would cost an estimated $850K.
Plus, landscaping and sidewalks would provide better access to the pond, which the 2014 study described as "a significant landmark" that was marred by a bare, concrete-strewn and eroding shoreline.
What's next: If approved, project work will start in coming months with completion estimated for next year.
