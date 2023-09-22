How a cemetery pond could improve Des Moines' water

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Glendale Cemetery's pond was the answer to yesterday's " Where's Jason " contest. Axios DSM reader Tim Earp won one of our shirts . Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

A pond at Glendale Cemetery could help Des Moines better manage stormwater under a plan going before the City Council next month.

Why it matters: It could reduce flood risks and improve water quality.

Catch up fast: The cemetery and the adjacent Waveland Golf Course create a combined "515-acre green island" where surrounding dense developments have contributed to flooding and erosion, according to a 2014 city study.

Pond improvements were among a series of recommended "holistic" solutions in the report.

What's happening: The plan calls for dredging the pond to increase how much water it can hold.

Other features, including a separate "wet detention pond," would reduce peak flows from storms.

The project would cost an estimated $850K.

Plus, landscaping and sidewalks would provide better access to the pond, which the 2014 study described as "a significant landmark" that was marred by a bare, concrete-strewn and eroding shoreline.

What's next: If approved, project work will start in coming months with completion estimated for next year.