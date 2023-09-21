7 mins ago - Food and Drink
The best thing Linh ate: Carmelized onion toast
Admire the gooey glisten on this caramelized onion toast from The Cheese Shop.
What it is: Gruyère melted on top of four pieces of ciabatta from La Mie that's rubbed with garlic and topped with caramelized onion jam ($10).
What makes them great: Cheese Shop's decadent toast special hits all of the sweet and savory flavors. It's mouth-wateringly addictive.
- The onion jam spread is tangy with a hint of onion sweetness, while the gruyère adds a mellow, creamy base.
- And the crusty fresh bread from next door gives it a satisfying crunch.
Where to find it: Tues-Sat, 10am-6pm; 833 42nd St., Suite B.
