The best thing Linh ate: Carmelized onion toast

Linh Ta
French onion cheese toast

Gruyère and caramelized onion jam toast ($10). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Admire the gooey glisten on this caramelized onion toast from The Cheese Shop.

What it is: Gruyère melted on top of four pieces of ciabatta from La Mie that's rubbed with garlic and topped with caramelized onion jam ($10).

What makes them great: Cheese Shop's decadent toast special hits all of the sweet and savory flavors. It's mouth-wateringly addictive.

  • The onion jam spread is tangy with a hint of onion sweetness, while the gruyère adds a mellow, creamy base.
  • And the crusty fresh bread from next door gives it a satisfying crunch.

Where to find it: Tues-Sat, 10am-6pm; 833 42nd St., Suite B.

