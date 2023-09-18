Map: Iowa's peak fall foliage schedule

It's almost fall, y'all — and that means it's leaf-peeping time.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S. showing the majority of the state will be near peak mid-October,

The state will likely be past peak color by the end of October.

Yes, but: Iowa's drought is also expected to cause leaves to fall prematurely this year. While colors will be brighter because of dry conditions, leaves will also likely change a week earlier than normal, the Register reports.

The best places to view fall foliage in Iowa include:

The bottom line: If you're planning on a trip or taking photos with the fall leaves — plan to do so earlier than normal this year.