Map: Iowa's peak fall foliage schedule
It's almost fall, y'all — and that means it's leaf-peeping time.
Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.
Driving the news: Travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S. showing the majority of the state will be near peak mid-October,
- The state will likely be past peak color by the end of October.
Yes, but: Iowa's drought is also expected to cause leaves to fall prematurely this year. While colors will be brighter because of dry conditions, leaves will also likely change a week earlier than normal, the Register reports.
The best places to view fall foliage in Iowa include:
- The northeast side of the state shows off some of the most beautiful scenery, including at Pikes Peak State Park and Backbone State Park.
- In southeast Iowa, Van Buren County hosts a Scenic Drive Festival from Oct. 13-15.
- Here in central Iowa, there are plenty of elevated spots to see acres of trees, including the High Trestle Trail bridge near Madrid and Ledges State Park in Boone.
The bottom line: If you're planning on a trip or taking photos with the fall leaves — plan to do so earlier than normal this year.
