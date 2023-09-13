EMC Insurance in downtown Des Moines, also known as the "vodka" building. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

👋 Linh here. When it comes to Des Moines' buildings, there are the "official" names — and then there are the more apt nicknames.

Why it matters: If you don't want to look like a tourist dweeb, learn these.

EMC Insurance Building — "Absolut Vodka"

Back in 1997, when construction of downtown's new EMC Insurance building was completed, a Washington Post headline declared: "Absolutely, a vodka ad look-alike."

State of play: The 19-story office high-rise wasn't intended to look like a bottle of Absolut, especially since EMC deals in casualty insurance.

But hey, the irony is the fun of it.

American Equity — "R2-D2 building"

The American Equity building dome looks like R2D2.Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Longtime commuters in West Des Moines say the American Equity building looks like R2-D2, the popular Star Wars drone friend.

What's next: We're not sure yet what will officially happen to the building since American Equity has agreed to sell back in July, but it'll always remain a rebel fighter in our eyes.

Northwestern Trailhead — "McDonald's"

The new Northwestern Trailhead at 2125 Northwest Irvinedale Drive in Ankeny. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

While driving through Ankeny looking for my cousin's house, she told me to turn by the "McDonald's" building — aka the new shelter along the High Trestle Trail.

Driving the news: She says her whole neighborhood calls it that, and who am I to argue with the locals?

State of play: While you won't find fries or shakes here, the new interactive public artwork has a gramophone for music and porch swings.

There are also picnic tables, a bike repair station and a parking lot to easily park and ride.

What's next: Attend the shelter's ribbon cutting on Sept. 18 at 4pm.