The secret names behind these Des Moines buildings
👋 Linh here. When it comes to Des Moines' buildings, there are the "official" names — and then there are the more apt nicknames.
Why it matters: If you don't want to look like a tourist dweeb, learn these.
EMC Insurance Building — "Absolut Vodka"
Back in 1997, when construction of downtown's new EMC Insurance building was completed, a Washington Post headline declared: "Absolutely, a vodka ad look-alike."
State of play: The 19-story office high-rise wasn't intended to look like a bottle of Absolut, especially since EMC deals in casualty insurance.
- But hey, the irony is the fun of it.
American Equity — "R2-D2 building"
Longtime commuters in West Des Moines say the American Equity building looks like R2-D2, the popular Star Wars drone friend.
What's next: We're not sure yet what will officially happen to the building since American Equity has agreed to sell back in July, but it'll always remain a rebel fighter in our eyes.
Northwestern Trailhead — "McDonald's"
While driving through Ankeny looking for my cousin's house, she told me to turn by the "McDonald's" building — aka the new shelter along the High Trestle Trail.
Driving the news: She says her whole neighborhood calls it that, and who am I to argue with the locals?
State of play: While you won't find fries or shakes here, the new interactive public artwork has a gramophone for music and porch swings.
- There are also picnic tables, a bike repair station and a parking lot to easily park and ride.
What's next: Attend the shelter's ribbon cutting on Sept. 18 at 4pm.
