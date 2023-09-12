How Iowans are helping Ukrainians raise hogs
An Iowa State professor is virtually teaching Ukrainian grain farmers how to use their excess product to raise hogs.
Why it matters: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the supply chain for the "bread basket" of the world, leaving its farmers with a surplus of grain.
- Iowa State professor Justin Brown is teaching Ukrainian them how to use their extra grain as feed to raise hogs, as meat production is more profitable, he tells Axios.
- The program is funded by the USDA.
How it works: Brown is partnering with the Association of Ukrainian Pig Breeders, which translates his live webinars, Q&A sessions and slides into Ukrainian for up to 80 attendees.
- He wakes up around 4am to prepare for the 5am sessions, around lunchtime in Ukraine.
What they're saying: "A pig's a pig, is a pig. It doesn't matter where it is, but everybody starts somewhere with their knowledge base," Brown says.
What's next: The sessions, which started in April, end on Sept. 27.
