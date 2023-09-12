Purebred Vietnamese Pot-bellied pigs on a farm in the Kyiv region in August. Photo: Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Iowa State professor is virtually teaching Ukrainian grain farmers how to use their excess product to raise hogs.

Why it matters: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted the supply chain for the "bread basket" of the world, leaving its farmers with a surplus of grain.

Iowa State professor Justin Brown is teaching Ukrainian them how to use their extra grain as feed to raise hogs, as meat production is more profitable, he tells Axios.

The program is funded by the USDA.

How it works: Brown is partnering with the Association of Ukrainian Pig Breeders, which translates his live webinars, Q&A sessions and slides into Ukrainian for up to 80 attendees.

He wakes up around 4am to prepare for the 5am sessions, around lunchtime in Ukraine.

What they're saying: "A pig's a pig, is a pig. It doesn't matter where it is, but everybody starts somewhere with their knowledge base," Brown says.

What's next: The sessions, which started in April, end on Sept. 27.